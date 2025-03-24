British Man Gets Buried In Snickers-Themed Coffin. It Was His Last Wish

A 55-year-old British man who wanted to be buried in a Snickers-themed coffin had his last wish fulfilled. The family of Paul Broome, a care Assistant for adults with learning difficulties, buried him in a coffin specially designed to resemble the famous chocolate bar.

Mr Broome requested to be laid to rest in the Snickers-inspired coffin in his will. As the "perfect tribute" to him, Mr Broome's family made sure he got the send-off he truly wanted. His coffin was designed to look like a partially unwrapped Snickers bar. It also had the words "I'm nuts!" written on the side.

"We love helping families find unique, heartfelt and creative ways to say goodbye to their loved ones in the manner they find most fitting," said Ali Leggo, funeral arranger at F A Holland Funeralcare in Chichester.

She added, "Paul's family informed us that he was one of life's true characters, and his farewell needed to reflect that.

"The coffin was a fitting tribute to his unique personality. We take great pride in offering flexibility to fulfil any family's wishes - no matter how big or small they might be."

As a loyal fan of the English soccer team, Mr Broome collected over 40 shirts with his siblings. As a parting tribute, his funeral procession detoured past his favourite Bognor Regis cafe - where his friends, decked in custom memorial T-shirts, gathered to cheer him on as he made his farewell trip in the candy-themed coffin.

"The family received nothing but love and support from those who attended. Many said the personal touches made the service feel like a true celebration of Paul's life," said Ms Leggo.

She added, "It was a privilege to help his family bring his final wishes to life."

