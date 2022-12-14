British Man Banned From Entering His Own Village Until 2037. Here's Why

Adrian Paul Stairs, 59, must not enter Blisworth until the year 2037 or risks jail.

In a long-running boundary dispute, a British man used a chainsaw to cut down the memorial trees next door in his neighbour's garden and has been barred from returning to his village for 15 years, according to Metro News.

Adrian Stairs, 59, was sentenced to six weeks in prison and suspended for 18 months by the Northampton magistrate court. In addition, the court barred him from entering Blisworth for 15 years and from contacting the victims in any way.

Stairs said he felt like he had been charged with "murder" instead of "antisocial behavior," and was dismayed he would not be able to visit until he is 74 years old. If he goes to Blisworth in Northamptonshire before then, he risks being sent to prison.

Northamptonshire Police began receiving reports of anti-social behaviour from the occupants of a house in Blisworth regarding their neighbour, Adrian Paul Stairs, now of Wellingborough, in early 2021.

It became clear that this had been going on for some time and that other members of the community had been affected as well.

Stairs used a chainsaw to cut down several mature shrubs in his neighbor's garden that had been planted near the disputed boundary line during his campaign of behaviour.

Northamptonshire Police said some of these shrubs had been in place for over 20 years and had been given as gifts by family members who had since died. As a result, a significant amount of sentimental value was lost.