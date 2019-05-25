British, Irish Climbers Die On Mount Everest, Toll Reaches 10

A photograph from the mountain shows a long line of mountaineers queuing. (File)

The deaths of an Irish and a British climber on Mount Everest took the toll from a deadly week on the world's highest peak to 10, expedition organisers and officials said on Saturday.

"A British climber made it to the summit this morning, but collapsed and died only 150 metres down," said Murari Sharma of Everest Parivar Expedition.

Another expedition organiser confirmed the death of an Irishman on Friday on the Tibet side of Everest.

Three climbers had died earlier, expedition organisers and officials said on Friday.

Nepal has issued a record 381 permits costing $11,000 each for this year's spring climbing season, triggering bottlenecks en route to the summit after poor weather cut down the number of climbing days.

Two Indian hikers, Kalpana Das, 52, and Nihal Bagwan, 27, were among those who died this week.

A few days of clear weather attracted huge numbers of climbers hoping to scale the 29,029 feet to the mountain's peak.

A photograph from the mountain shows a long line of mountaineers queuing to ascend a steep ridge to the summit.

Traffic jams create dangerous situations for climbers, who are often already exhausted and carrying heavy loads while battling altitude sickness, which can make people dizzy and nauseated.