British Crocodile Expert Jailed For Raping, Torturing And Killing Dozens Of Dogs

A renowned British crocodile expert has been sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison for raping, torturing, and killing numerous dogs. Adam Britton, a zoologist based in Darwin, Australia, admitted to 56 charges of bestiality and animal cruelty in the Northern Territory (NT) Supreme Court last September. He also pleaded guilty to four counts of accessing and distributing child abuse material, the BBC reported.

Britton, 52, whose sentencing had faced multiple delays, was additionally banned for life from owning or purchasing animals, according to Australian media reports. His crimes involved the torture and exploitation of 42 dogs, resulting in the deaths of 39, which he recorded inside a shipping container on his property.

Britton will not be eligible for parole for six years, as reported by ABC. Chief Justice Michael Grant, who described Britton's crimes as "grotesque" and "unspeakable," excused court officers during the sentencing and warned the gallery that the details of the offences could cause "nervous shock or other adverse psychological reactions."

Despite his reluctance, the judge stated it was necessary to provide a representative overview of Britton's actions for sentencing purposes. The court previously heard that Britton had a "sadistic sexual interest" in animals, particularly dogs. In addition to torturing his own pets, he also acquired animals from unsuspecting pet owners in the Darwin region.

Prosecutor Marty Aust told the court that Britton often developed a rapport with dog owners, many of whom were reluctantly forced to rehome their pets due to travel or work commitments.

