British Airways Pilot Announces Mid-Flight About Queen Elizabeth's Death, Passengers Mourn

A British Airways pilot informed the passengers and cabin crew mid-flight about Queen Elizabeth's death. Passengers on board a British Airways flight to London, were in shock after the announcement and mourned the death of Britain's longest serving monarch. A clip posted on Twitter by user Michael Capiraso on Friday shows passengers in disbelief as the pilot makes the announcement. The pilot said he received the news of the Queen's death, and thought of informing the passengers before their arrival at the terminal. "The Queen passed away earlier today with her family by her side. I thought at the moment I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal, because I know many will be very, very sad about this," the pilot announced.

The pilot added, "It will give you some time to reflect because we have 40 minutes for landing. We will all be thinking about her family in this time." In the video, two passengers can be seen wiping their tears. The Royal Family announced on September 8 that the Queen "died peacefully" at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland in the afternoon. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Surreal to be on a British Airways flight to London today and the pilot announced the passing of the Queen…listen closely 🔊#QueenElizabethpic.twitter.com/Nz1cvPHBbS — Michael Capiraso (@mcapiraso) September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, Charles, succeeded as king immediately, according to centuries of protocol, beginning a new, less certain chapter for the royal family after the queen's record-breaking 70-year reign.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles said in a statement.

India will observe a day of state mourning on September 11 "as a mark of respect" for the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced today.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," a press release by the ministry read.