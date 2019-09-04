Britain's Boris Johnson Proposes Early Election On October 15

Boris Johnson said that if Corbyn voted in favour of a draft law against the government's Brexit strategy then he should also support an election to "allow the people of this country to have their view".

World | | Updated: September 04, 2019 16:52 IST
Britain's Boris Johnson Proposes Early Election On October 15

Brexit: 21 members of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party voted against him on Tuesday.


London: 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenged his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn to vote in favour of an early election on October 15 later on Wednesday.

In a heated parliamentary debate, Johnson said that if Corbyn voted in favour of a draft law against the government's Brexit strategy then he should also support an election to "allow the people of this country to have their view".



