Britain's Boris Johnson Proposes Early Election On October 15

Brexit: 21 members of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party voted against him on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenged his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn to vote in favour of an early election on October 15 later on Wednesday.

In a heated parliamentary debate, Johnson said that if Corbyn voted in favour of a draft law against the government's Brexit strategy then he should also support an election to "allow the people of this country to have their view".

