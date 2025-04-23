Australian Twins Speak In Unison While Recalling Armed Carjacking, Go Viral

Two identical twin sisters from Queensland are going viral after recalling their frightening encounter with an alleged gunman, but it's not the story that's drawing attention.

“Twinnies” Bridgette and Paula Powers have made headlines on multiple occasions because of their striking resemblance and remarkable ability to finish each other's sentences.

The 50-year-old Powers twins described how their mother was captured during an armed carjacking in Queensland, Australia, in an interview with 7News Queensland on Monday, April 21.

The sisters described their escape from an unpredictable alleged vehicle thief who emerged with a gun from the wreckage of a rolled SUV.

They added that the high-stress scenario that developed on Steve Irwin Way on the Sunshine Coast also involved their mother, Helen, and another man.

Bridgette and Paula Powers, wearing identical bunny-covered shirts, spoke in sync and completed each other's sentences during the interview, which was uploaded to X.

Witnesses are recounting the mayhem that unfolded on the Sunshine Coast. Two sisters have told of how their mother and a man raced to help when the carjacked SUV rolled on Steve Irwin Way, only to find the gun-wielding car thief emerging from the wreck. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/BRLNjRecAf — 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) April 21, 2025

“And one guy, he was up there with our mum… he goes, run, he's got a gun,” one sister recalled while the other simultaneously repeated the same words.

“And our heart started to pound. And I said, ‘Oh, mum, where's mum?' And poor mum was stuck up there,” they said in unison.

They then heard their mother ask the carjacker, who had blood on his face, if he was okay. The man threatened to shoot their mother, the Twinnies recalled.

“Mum distracted him to make him look the other way. And he looked the other way, and Mum ran into the bush behind the fence,” Bridgette and Paula added.

The only difference between Bridgette and Paula's combined statement was when one of them said they “ran for their life” and the other said they “ran for their safety.”

However, they declared themselves "blessed" because the carjacker spared their mother.

Several online users, who may not be familiar with the environmentalist twins, have remarked on how their hand movements and speaking patterns mimic each other.

One X user said, “This is freaking amazing! I would love to see a brain wave study of what's going on in their respective auditory cortexes when they speak. Like I wonder if each twin internally processes the other's voice as her own.”

This is freaking amazing!

I would love to see a brain wave study of what's going on in their respective auditory cortexes when they speak.

Like I wonder if each twin internally processes the other's voice as her own. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 21, 2025

A second user added, “If this isn't ai they need their own show. If anyone deserves there own show it's these two (sic).”

If this isn't ai they need their own show. If anyone deserves there own show it's these two — TRUSTAMUNDO ???? (@trustamundo) April 22, 2025

“This is amazing. I don't know if I should laugh?? Or if this is this a set up?? If this is real, can you imagine spending a day with these two,” another exclaimed.

This is amazing. I don't know if I should laugh?? Or if this is this a set up?? If this is real, can you imagine spending a day with these two. — CP (@C2Truth2025) April 21, 2025

“This is absolutely amazing. I love what twins can do. They know so much about each other,” one remarked.

This is absolutely amazing. I love what twins can do. They know so much about each other.❤️❤️ — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) April 21, 2025

The twins are founders of Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue, per People. The two are known in Queensland for operating their own animal rescue group.

Bridgette and Paula claimed to have started their animal rescue mission after meeting Steve Irwin and developing a connection with him before he died in 2006.