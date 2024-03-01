Brian Mulroney, Former Canadian Prime Minister, Dies At 84

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney was 84.

Brian Mulroney, the former Canadian prime minister who struck a free trade deal with the U.S. but whose legacy was marred by revelations of improper business dealings with an arms dealer, has died.

Mulroney died peacefully surrounded by family, his daughter Caroline Mulroney posted on social media platform X on Thursday. He was 84.

Mulroney had a heart procedure in August and was treated for prostate cancer earlier last year, she said in a social media post in late August 2023.

A corporate lawyer turned businessman, Mulroney led the center-right Progressive Conservatives to a historic win in 1984 over the Liberals of Pierre Trudeau.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)