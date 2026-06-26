Brent Crude Oil Price Falls Over 5% To Below $72 Per Barrel

World oil prices extended sharp losses Friday on optimism for traffic flows in the Strait of Hormuz despite the suspension of a UN evacuation programme.

The price of Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, dived more than five per cent to around $71.50 a barrel, and the main US contract, West Texas Intermediate, shed 4.5 per cent to under $69.

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