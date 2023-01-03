Brazil's New President Lula Gets Letter From China's Xi Jinping On Further Cooperation

After Xi Jinping's letter, Lula said Brazil can further expand relations between two countries.

Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries.

"I received from China's Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his compliments and willingness to expand our cooperation," he said on his Twitter account.

"China is our biggest trading partner and we can further expand relations between our countries," he added.

