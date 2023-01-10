Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalised In US, His Wife Confirms

Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized with abdominal pain, his wife confirmed on Monday.

Brazilian far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized with abdominal pain, his wife said Monday, a day after his supporters invaded the seat of power in Brasilia.

Media reports said Bolsonaro had been admitted to AdventHealth Celebration acute care hospital outside Orlando, Florida, where the former president traveled two days before the end of his term on December 31.

Bolsonaro "is under observation in the hospital, due to abdominal discomfort stemming from the stabbing attack he suffered in 2018" during his winning presidential campaign, Michelle Bolsonaro wrote on Instagram.

