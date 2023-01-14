Brazil's Supreme Court Allows To Include Jair Bolsonaro In January 8 Riots Probe

Jair Bolsonaro, who already condemned Sunday's riots, is currently in US.

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge decided Friday to include ex-president Jair Bolsonaro in an investigation into the January 8 sacking of government buildings in Brasilia.

The office of the prosecutor general had requested that the former far-right leader be included in the probe into the origins of the storming of the presidency, Congress and Supreme Court by thousands of Bolsonaro's supporters last Sunday.

