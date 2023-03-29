Brazilian Woman Allegedly Killed By Boyfriend, Body Burned In Drum

The victim's burned body was found inside a drum (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old woman from Brazil was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, the victim's remains were found in a burning drum. The victim named Laila Vitoria Rocha Oliveira had met her partner Andre Avila several months ago. According to a report by Dol.com, the woman who came from Parauapebas, Brazil, was allegedly murdered on March 25 in the suspect's home in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul State.

Rocha Oliveira's family found out about her death the following day. According to the police, the suspect's neighbour called the cops after hearing loud noises and screams on the night of the murder.

After the police arrived at the suspect's house, they found the victim's burned body inside a drum. The body also had multiple injuries on her body and a large stab wound in her abdomen.

The victim's mother told local media Ms Rocha Oliveira had moved to Porto Alegre about two months ago. Soon, she started a man who called himself a 'wizard'. She further added that she had warned the woman about the man.

However, the suspect's lawyer has denied the accusations of witchcraft. "The defendant does not practice the acts imputed to him in the way that has been printed by some press outlets," the lawyer said.

The lawyer further "vehemently denies that the facts established in the investigation have religious motivations and/or that the young woman was kept in private prison".

According to Dol.com, the suspect who uses the name of Victor Samedi on social media used to post pictures of skulls, devils, swords, and other items used for communicating with the dead.

The authorities are currently investigating the death as femicide, a gender-based crime that is distinguishable from homicide, reported Mirror.

