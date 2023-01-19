Brazil Man, Father Wanted For Murder Of Mother, Wife, Sister, 3 Children

Brazil police are now looking for the man and his father. (Representational)

Police in Brazil were searching Wednesday for a man suspected in the murder of his wife, three young children, his mother and his sister.

The man is alleged to have been in cahoots with his father, according to police.

"Investigations are under way to verify whether the father and grandfather of these children are still alive, and if they were the co-authors of this heinous crime," investigator Ricardo Viana of the capital district of Brasilia said in a statement.

Initial reports were that a 39-year-old woman and her three children -- a boy of seven and six-year-old twins -- were reported missing along with her husband, parents-in-law and sister-in-law.

Two cars belonging to the family were later found in Goias and Minas Gerais states, with the charred remains of six people, including three children.

On Wednesday afternoon, investigators reported the discovery of a seventh body located in a house in the Planaltina area of the Federal District, where it is believed some of the victims were held captive, civil police said.

Police on Tuesday said they had arrested three men on suspicion of involvement in the crime, which had as its final goal "to steal valuables from the victims."

The men, who are alleged to have received payment of 100,000 reais (about $19,000), told investigators that the children's father and grandfather had actively participated in the crime and fled.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)