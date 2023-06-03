Brad Pitt Claims Angelina Jolie 'Secretly' Sold Off Winery Stakes Amid Custody Battle

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016.

Brad Pitt's legal team is claiming that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie "secretly" sold her share of their French estate, Chateau Miraval, to inflict harm on him amid their bitter custody battle, CNN reported.

According to the legal documents filed on Thursday by the actor's attorney, the actor claimed that he and Jolie agreed that they would never sell their share in the $30 million property- which they bought in 2008- without the other's approval.

He has called Jolie's sale of her stake in 2021 "vindictive". The former couple purchased the country estate and winery in the south of France in 2008.

The document said, "Her decision to terminate negotiations with Pitt was intentional and pretextual. As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie's actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself."

Responding to Brad Pitt's claims, Paul Murphy, Angelina Jolie's attorney in a statement to CNN talked about the allegations of abuse by Pitt during a 2016 plane flight that were part of an October court filing by Jolie in the case.

"Still today and in the seven years since that fateful plane ride, he personally has never publicly denied that it happened. The reality is that Pitt refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to be silenced about the abuse," Murphy said Friday.

A representative of Pitt said, "Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn't do."

Notably, Pitt was not arrested or charged in connection with the incident after the FBI completed an investigation.

"In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter," FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement to CNN at the time.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. They were declared legally single in 2019, but a shared custody arrangement of their minor children is not yet finalized.



