Boy, 8, Rescued After 5-Day Survival In Lion-Inhabited Zimbabwe Game Park

A local MP said the boy slept on a rocky perch, amid roaring lions and elephants, and ate wild fruits.

The survival story has been praised across social media.

An eight-year-old boy survived a five-day ordeal in Zimbabwe's Matusadona Game Park, a vast reserve teeming with lions, elephants and other animals. Tinotenda Pudu wandered 23 kilometres from his home in the remote Kasvisva community near Nyaminyami in rural Kariba and unknowingly headed towards the dangerous game park.

According to Mutsa Murombedzi, a member of parliament from Mashonaland West, the boy lost his way and ventured into the park, known for its wildlife. “His ordeal, wandering 23km from home, sleeping on a rocky perch, amidst roaring lions, passing elephants, eating wild fruits and just the unforgiving wild is too much for an 8year,” Murombedzi posted on X (formerly Twitter), adding this was a “true miracle.”

Tinotenda survived using his knowledge of the wild, relying on survival skills he learnt in the drought-prone region. He ate wild fruits and dug small wells in dry riverbeds with a stick to find drinking water. During the days in the wilderness, the local Nyaminyami community mobilised a search party, beating drums each night in an attempt to guide him back home. But it was park rangers from Matusadona Africa Parks who ultimately found him.

On the fifth day, Tinotenda heard the sound of a ranger's car and ran towards it, narrowly missing it. However, the rangers returned to the area and noticed fresh human footprints. They continued their search and, after hours of looking, found him. “This was probably his last chance of being rescued after 5 days in the wilderness,” Murombedzi added in a separate post on X.

The survival story has been praised across social media, with many applauding the boy's resilience.

“That's incredible. I was in that game park last July and we saw a pride of 8 lions. It's scary. Scariest lions in the country. God is good,” one user wrote.

Another remarked, “If I was a movie director, this boy's story would make me millions, trust me. It's a real-life tale worth the salt.”

According to a report in BBC, the Matusadona Game Park spans over 1,470 sq.km and is home to a variety of animals including lions, elephants, zebras and hippos.

