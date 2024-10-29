Advertisement

Boy, 11, Dead, 4 Students Injured As Car Crashes Into School In Melbourne

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene and is in custody, the police said in a statement.


Representational Image
SYDNEY:

 A 11-year-old boy died and other children suffered serious injuries after a car crashed through the fence of a primary school in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Her passenger, a primary school aged child, was not injured, the statement said.

The 11-year-old was taken to hospital with critical injuries but later died. Two 11-year-old girls, a 10-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The police said they are investigating the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com