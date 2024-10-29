Boy, 11, Dead, 4 Students Injured As Car Crashes Into School In Melbourne

A 11-year-old boy died and other children suffered serious injuries after a car crashed through the fence of a primary school in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene and is in custody, the police said in a statement.

Her passenger, a primary school aged child, was not injured, the statement said.

The 11-year-old was taken to hospital with critical injuries but later died. Two 11-year-old girls, a 10-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The police said they are investigating the incident.

