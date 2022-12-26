Boxing Day 2023: History And Significance Of The Day After Christmas

Marked on December 26, the day is observed by relaxing, shopping and watching sporting events.

The day after Christmas is celebrated as Boxing Day in several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia. Marked on December 26, the day is observed by relaxing, shopping and indulging in hobbies, and watching sporting events.

Date:

Boxing Day is part of Christmas celebrations that start on December 24, Christmas Eve. The next day is celebrated as Christmas while the third day or December 26 is known as Boxing Day, according to the Gregorian calendar.

Despite the name, Boxing Day is not related to the sport of boxing. While the origin of the day is not known, a widely accepted theory suggests that the name stems from the tradition where wealthier people give a so-called “Christmas Box” containing money and gifts to servants and tradesmen the day after Christmas. The box used to be seen as a reward for a year of service.

Significance:

Some also believe that Boxing Day comes from the post-Christmas practice of Churches placing boxes out their doors to collect money for the underprivileged members of society and light up their Christmas. Another theory states that it comes from Britain's proud naval tradition and the days when a sealed box of money would be kept on board for lengthy voyages. The box would be then given to a priest to be distributed to the poor if the voyage gets successful.

How it is celebrated?

Boxing Day is marked by watching various sporting events from the comfort of your home and inviting friends and family for a turkey feast. In Britain, Boxing Day Sales are popular where discounts are offered in departmental stores.