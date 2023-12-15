Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Defends Choice To Keep White People Out Of Holiday Party

Michelle Wu is the first Asian American elected to serve as the mayor of Boston.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's holiday party sparked controversy after it excluded white council members. The event, hosted at a city hall, drew criticism for its racially-based invitations, with some council members and social media users expressing disapproval. The initial email included all 13 council members, but white members were later informed they weren't invited. This move, intended to celebrate diversity, backfired and raised concerns about inclusivity and potential discrimination.

Denise DosSantos, the director of City Council relations for Mayor Michelle Wu, sent an email addressed to the council's "honorable members" that read, "On behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, I cordially invite you and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 13 at 5:30 pm at the Parkman House, 33 Beacon Street."

The invitations for all the white members were withdrawn approximately 15 minutes after the initial email was dispatched.

"We had individual conversations with everyone so people understood that it was truly just an honest mistake that went out in typing the email field," Mayor Wu told reporters.

"I think we've all been in a position at one point where an email went out and there was a mistake in the recipient," she said, according to WCVB Boston.

"It is my intention that we can, again, be a city that lives our values and creates space for all kinds of communities to come together," she added.

"I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a holiday party for tomorrow," Ms DosSantos wrote in her follow-up.

"I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or come across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused."