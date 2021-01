"I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost," Boris Johnson said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday took "full responsibility" and expressed regret and condolences as the UK deaths from Covid-19 passed the 1,00,000 mark.

"I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and, of course, as prime minister, I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done," he told a Downing Street news conference.

