'Sad To Be Giving Up The Best Job In The World': Boris Johnson's 5 Quotes

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday quit as Conservative party leader, after three tumultuous years in charge marked by Brexit, Covid and mounting scandals.
Here are 5 quotes from Boris Johnson's speech
In politics, no one is indispensable. I regret I have not been successful.
I am sad... to be giving up the best job in the world.
It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister.
I will support the new leader.
We will continue to back Ukraine.