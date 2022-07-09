Boris Johnson's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Now Stands Outside A Job Centre

Boris Johnson resigned as the Prime Minister of England on Thursday

Boris Johnson resigned as the Prime Minister of England on Thursday. And while he was preparing to bid goodbye to the powerful position, the staff at the world-renowned wax museum, Madame Tussauds, in Blackpool were busy at work. They were moving the Tory leader's statue from the museum to the outside of a job centre.

The statue, known for its attention to detail like all other Madame Tussauds' creations, features Mr Johnson grinning with his hands placed on the waistline, dressed in a suit with a blue tie.

And, it took no time for the statue of the former prime minister, now on a pavement, to attract a few eyeballs and a lot of laughs. Several members of the public lost no time in posing with the statue of Mr Johnson dressed in a suit with a powder-blue tie and his trademark messy hair.

Some of these pictures also made their way to social media, going viral in no time. An image of the statue was shared on Twitter by a handle, “Madame Tussauds,” with the note, “Boris x Blackpool.”

Blackpool Madame Tussauds have put Boris Johnson's waxwork outside of the job centre and I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/U6VToQSjo9 — Charlotte (@charlotteclaber) July 7, 2022

The waxwork that was shifted was only unveiled at Madame Tussauds in March. As per a report by Lancs Live, the statue took eight months to plan and create. As many as 20 artists worked together for several hundreds of hours to bring the statue to fruition.

And, it is not just Madame Tussauds in Blackpool that has tweaked their Boris Johnson installation. Madame Tussauds in London has also updated its 10 Downing Street display to show the leader standing next to a Downing Street sign smiling at the Number 10 door with a “vacancy” sign, the report added.

The Madame Tussauds museum in London has placed a sign reading "Vacancy" next to a wax figure of Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/hZbrTpUS40 — Spriteer (@spriteer_774400) July 7, 2022

Madame Tussauds has also confirmed that Mr Johnson's wax figure will be removed from the London centre as well as he is officially no longer Prime Minister, reported BBC.

Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday after months of scandal threatened the smooth function of his office and his leadership. A new Tory leader will now be elected to replace Mr Johnson.