Booster No Later Than 3 Months After Two Doses, Says France

France on Friday recommended that adults receive a Covid-19 booster vaccination three months after their initial jabs, reducing the current guideline of five months to better fight the Omicron variant.

The recommendation was published by the country's HAS health authority, which advises the government in the fight against Covid-19.

It also recommended that the booster rollout be expanded to now include teenagers who are deemed to be at risk.

