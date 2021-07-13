Boeing To Reduce 787 Production After Identifying New Jet Issue

Boeing will temporarily reduce production of the 787 "Dreamliner" plane (File)

Boeing will temporarily reduce production of the 787 "Dreamliner" plane after identifying a new issue with the jet during inspections, the company announced Tuesday.

The aviation giant has been working with regulators on a system of 787 inspections after earlier production problems on the plane. Boeing is "reprioritizing production resources for a few weeks" after it "identified additional rework that will be required on undelivered 787s," the company said, without providing further details.

Shares fell in pre-market trading.

