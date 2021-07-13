Boeing To Reduce 787 Production After Identifying New Jet Issue

Boeing has been working with regulators on a system of 787 inspections after earlier production problems on the plane.

Boeing will temporarily reduce production of the 787 "Dreamliner" plane (File)

New York:

Boeing will temporarily reduce production of the 787 "Dreamliner" plane after identifying a new issue with the jet during inspections, the company announced Tuesday.

The aviation giant has been working with regulators on a system of 787 inspections after earlier production problems on the plane. Boeing is "reprioritizing production resources for a few weeks" after it "identified additional rework that will be required on undelivered 787s," the company said, without providing further details.

Shares fell in pre-market trading.

