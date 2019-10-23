Boeing Still Expects 4Q Regulatory Approval Of 737 MAX

Boeing has been in crisis mode following two MAX crashes killing 346 people

Boeing reported Wednesday a 51 per cent drop in third-quarter earnings due to the 737 MAX grounding, but said it still expects regulatory approval to return the plane to service this year.

The aviation giant, which has been in crisis mode following two MAX crashes that killed 346 people, said it expects regulatory approval for the MAX to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company also said it would trim its output of the 787 Dreamliner plane from the 14 planes per month currently to 12 beginning in late 2020 due to global trade uncertainties.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.