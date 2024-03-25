Boeing CEO To Step Down As Firm Faces Scrutiny Over Safety Incidents

Dave Calhoun will step down as Boeing's CEO amid increased scrutiny (File)

Boeing announced Monday that its CEO Dave Calhoun would leave his post as the aviation giant faces increased scrutiny after a series of safety incidents and manufacturing issues.

"The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company," Calhoun said in a letter to staff that referenced putting "safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do."

