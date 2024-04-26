Body Of Thai Model, Missing For A Year, Found In A Morgue In Bahrain

Kaikan Kaennakam went missing about a year ago.

The body of a Thailand model, who went missing a year ago, has been found in a morgue in Bahrain. According to China Times, 31-year-old Kaikan Kaennakam looked for opportunities outside her country after the work dried up. She found a job at a restaurant in Bahrain and moved there three years ago to support her family in northern Thailand, the outlet further said. She used to regularly post on social media and told her family that she had met and started living with her Bahraini boyfriend.

However, she suddenly stopped posting in April 2023, leaving her family concerned. They were not able to reach her on phone.

Kaikan's family then sought help from the Thai embassy in January this year but they couldn't find her.

On April 18, the Thai embassy told the family that the body of an unidentified Southeast Asian woman has been parked at in the morgue of the Salmaniya Medical Complex. A tattoo on her leg helped her family identify Kaikan Kaennakam, said China Times.

The cause of death was acute cardiopulmonary failure due to alcohol poisoning.

According to Daily Star, Kaikan's family is now seeking help to repatriate her body and believes her death was suspicious.

As per the outlet, Kaikan's sister Suthida Ngernthaworn said in an online post on April 19: "My sister started working in Bahrain around two or three years ago and found an Arab boyfriend there."

"However, we have not been able to contact her since April last year. Our family contacted the Thai Embassy in Bahrain and learned on April 18 this month that she had passed away," the post further said.