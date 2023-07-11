Body Of Missing German Businessman Found In Freezer Of A Home In Thailand

The businessman had been missing since July 4

The dismembered body of a 62-year-old German real estate tycoon who has been missing for a week has been found in the freezer of a house in eastern Thailand, New York Post reported. The Chief of Police in the town of Nong Prue, Tawee Kudthalaeng said the body of Hans-Peter Mack was found at about 11 pm on Monday.

The businessman had been missing since July 4 when his 24-year-old Thai wife said he failed to come home from a business meeting, according to the Bangkok Post.

Notably, Mr. Mack had been a resident of Thailand for several years and lived in Pattaya with his Thai wife. He worked as a real estate broker.

As per Pattaya News, his remains were discovered in the ice chest Monday evening in the Pattaya home reportedly rented by a German friend of Mack. Cops investigating the case located the house after surveillance video captured the same freezer loaded in the back of a black pick-up truck transported by what appeared to be foreign nationals.

Officials confirmed that the chopped-up body parts which were placed in trashed bags and then stuffed in the freezer belonged to Mr Mack.

He was last seen driving in his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, according to a missing person announcement distributed by his family that offered a 3 million baht (US$86,000) reward for information leading to his return.

The car was found Sunday in the parking lot of a condominium in Nong Prue. According to local police, the interior of the car appeared to have been scrubbed with a bleaching cleaner.

“There was an intention to destroy evidence and the case indicates that Mr. Hans Peter Ralter Mack's disappearance was suspicious,” a police spokesperson quoted by The Bangkok Post said.

A large amount of money was missing from his bank account, which they believe is linked to the crime.

“The case concerns assets. The offender seemed to know that Mr. Mack had assets. Detectives must find out if he knew Mr. Mack personally,” Thailand's deputy national police chief said.

Three foreign nationals have reportedly been questioned in connection with the case.