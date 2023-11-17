Body Of Soldier Murdered By Hamas Found, She Was Only 19: Israel

Noa Marciano was abducted and murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7

A 19-year-old Israeli woman soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 has been found murdered, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a post on X today.

The IDF said the body of Corporal Noa Marciano was found next to Shifa Hopspital in Gaza Strip.

Israel has accused Hamas of using civilian buildings like schools and hospitals to build tunnels, reinforced shelters and weapon storage. The IDF has released many visuals from such structures to prove its allegations against the Hamas.

"19 year old CPL Noa Marciano was abducted and murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7. Her body was found and extracted by IDF troops adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them," the IDF said in a post, which has a photo of the murdered soldier.

The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them. pic.twitter.com/f7eWBUrzVq — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 17, 2023

Earlier today, the IDF said another 65-year-old hostage and mother of five children was found murdred next to the hospital in Gaza.

Yehudit Weiss, 65, "was murdered by the terrorists in the Gaza Strip and we didn't manage to reach her in time," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said. Hamas killed her husband on October 7, the same day Hamas kidnapped and took her to Gaza.

The IDF also posted more videos of Hamas' tunnels under three of the largest hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

"Exposing another layer of Hamas' exploitation of three of the largest hospitals in Gaza. Inside the Shifa Hospital complex, a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered... Inside the Rantisi Hospital, yet another terrorist tunnel was unearthed by IDF troops... Inside the Al-Quds Hospital, a large amount of weaponry and ammunition were found. This was all found over the past 24 hours," the IDF said in a thread on X.

Exposing another layer of Hamas' exploitation of three of the largest hospitals in Gaza:



🔻Inside the Shifa Hospital complex, a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/uGo4uBdTly — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 17, 2023

Israeli troops continued carrying out building-by-building searches at Gaza's main hospital, as a new communications blackout today compounded fears for Palestinian civilians trapped inside the facility.

Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israeli operations in northern Gaza since soldiers raided the complex on Wednesday, hunting for a command centre they say Hamas operates there.

Hamas and hospital managers deny that charge, and there has been international concern about several thousand people -- including wounded patients and premature babies -- believed to be trapped inside.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in response to the group's October 7 attack, which killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw about 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

With inputs from AFP