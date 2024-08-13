Body Found Inside Burned-Out Athens Factory As Wildfire Continues To Spread

Hundreds of firefighters continued to battle for a third day the fire that broke out in Varnavas.

A woman's body was found early Tuesday inside a burned-out Athens factory, state news agency ANA said, in what is believed to be the first reported death from a disastrous wildfire that has scorched the city's northeastern suburbs.

The woman, believed to be around 60 years old, was found inside the factory building in Patima Halandriou, part of a municipality of over 70,000 people that was partly evacuated on Monday.

Hundreds of firefighters continued to battle for a third day the fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the town of Varnavas, some 35 kilometres (22 miles) northeast of Athens.

Aided by strong winds, it grew to a 30-kilometre-long front line of flames more than 25 metres (80 feet) high in places, according to state TV ERT.

At least one firefighter has suffered serious burns battling the blaze, while another was hospitalised with breathing trouble, fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said Monday.

According to the health ministry, 66 people have been treated for injuries related to the fire since Sunday.

Reinforcements from several EU states as well as Serbia and Turkey are expected on Tuesday.

