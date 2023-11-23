Bodies Of 4 UK Teenagers Missing After Camping Trip Found In Overturned Car

The police said that an investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing.

The police in Wales have found bodies of four teenagers in a car following a camping trip accident. In a statement posted on Facebook, the police said that the vehicle appeared to have left the road. The car was overturned and partly submerged in a river, the police said in a news release accessed by People Magazine. The four teenage boys - Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris - were aged between 16 and 18, People Magazine said quoting the police. They were missing since Sunday.

The mother of one of the four teenagers said that she is living a nightmare.

"I feel like I'm in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I'm not. I just wanted to say I do appreciate people's kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this. Nothing will make this nightmare go away," Crystal Owen said in a Facebook post, as per The Guardian.

The teenagers lived in Shrewsbury and the vicar of a parish church said called it a "devastating news".

"Some of the families are quite high-profile folk within the community and it's going to take a long time to get our heads even vaguely around this tragedy," Rev Charlotte Gompertz said on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

People said that the four teenagers were camping in the Eryri area of Wales, also known as Snowdonia. It is popular hiking destination among locals and home to Mount Snowdon, the highest point in the UK outside of the Scottish Highlands.

Shrewsbury College, where the boys studied, also pain tribute to them.

"We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the four young men who tragically died in the suspected traffic accident. This news is truly heartbreaking, and our thoughts go out to those affected by this tragic news," the school said in a statement.

School authorities also thanked the police and locals in helping with the search of the bodies of the teenagers.