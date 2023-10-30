Blasts Heard After Air-Raid Sirens Sound In Jerusalem: Report

Israel-Hamas war has been going on since October 7 (File)

Rocket alert sirens blared Monday in Jerusalem and several blasts were heard from within the city, AFP correspondents said, amid the war raging with Hamas operatives in Gaza.

The sirens sounded at around 2:29 pm (12:29 GMT) and were followed by at least five blasts, as the war in Gaza raged for the 24th day since the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel.

