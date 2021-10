Afghanistan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted about the blast (File)

An explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed "a number of civilians" on Sunday, a senior Taliban official said.

The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

