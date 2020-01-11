Blast Hits US Army Vehicle In Afghanistan

The incident took place in Dand district of southern Kandahar province. (Representational)

Kandahar, Afghanistan:

A Taliban roadside bomb ripped through a US army vehicle in southern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said, with no immediate details of casualties.

The incident took place in Dand district of southern Kandahar province, where a bomb hit a US armoured vehicle, provincial police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barkzai told AFP.

"Foreign forces were patrolling near the Kandahar airport when they were hit by a blast. We don't have the details of the casualties because they have cordoned off the area," he said.

A NATO Resolute Support spokesman in southern Afghanistan confirmed the incident and said the situation was being assessed.

