Black Friday 2022: Why Are Sales Held On This Day? All You Need To Know

Black Friday will be observed on November 25 (File)

Black Friday is marked a day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. It is one of the biggest retail sales days in the country and unofficially kicks off the holiday shopping season. Shopping malls and stores witness heavy footfall on Black Friday as a number of brands and e-commerce offer lucrative discounts and deals to lure customers. This year, Black Friday will be observed on November 25.

Date

While Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year, Black Friday is observed a day later. It is an unofficial holiday in many states in the US and a major day for both shoppers and sellers. With Christmas just a month later, Black Friday serves as an opportunity for customers to do their Christmas shopping while retailers also try to drive up their profits by generating more sales.

Why are there Black Friday sales?

Black Friday is followed by a weekend and thus it is considered the best time for businesses to attract customers with mega sales and discounts. Brands offer in-store deals on a variety of items including electronics, clothing, home appliances, and toys among others. The advent of e-commerce has added to the Black Friday frenzy and popularised the day in countries other than America.

Traditions

On Black Friday, stores usually open early in the morning to brace for the rush later in the day. Meanwhile, customers tend to reach the store as soon as possible and sometimes even camp outside malls to grab exciting deals and save money on Christmas shopping.