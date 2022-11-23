A "bizarre" collection of deep-sea creatures was recently found

The ocean is a wondrous and mysterious thing, brimming with unique creatures. In a remote area of the Indian Ocean, a "bizarre" collection of deep-sea creatures was recently found close to underwater volcanoes. Scientists and researchers from the Museums Victoria Research Institute were stunned to discover eels with no eyes, bat-like fish, and lizard fish with rows of razor-sharp teeth.

According to a Daily Star report, these creatures were discovered during an expedition to Australia's remote Cocos Islands Marine Park, which covers an area of 290,213 square miles (467,054 square kilometres). Perth, which is located in western Australia, is located 1,708 miles (2,750 km) to the northwest of the discovery site.

Notably, the two coral atolls that make up the territory are made up of 27 tiny islands with white sand beaches, palm trees, and lagoons.

The team studied previously undiscovered deep-sea life, including a blind eel with gelatinous skin, while collecting samples from over three miles under the ocean's surface. The creature's underdeveloped eyes, which were discovered at a depth of more than three miles, fascinated the researchers.

A High fin lizardfish, which has both ovaries and testes simultaneously was also discovered. Another discovery was of a flаtfish with eyes on one side of its head, аllowing it to retain vision while lying on the seаfloor. Deep seа bаtfishes thаt move аbout the oceаn floor on their аrm-like fins, were also discovered.

Among the most interesting finds, the Sloаne's Viperfish stood out due to the extensive light trаil thаt rаn аlong its underside.

"The fish are the standout deep-sea fashionistas. They come in all shapes and sizes, with light organs, lures, rays modified into tripods or camouflage appendages, and huge (or missing) eyes. Each species superbly adapted to the extreme deep-sea environments," expedition chief scientist Tim O'Hara of the Museums Victoria Research Institute told Live Science, as reported by Daily Star.