Bitcoin Is Now Legal Currency In This Central American Country

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency (Representational)

The Congress of El Salvador has approved a law that will classify Bitcoin as legal tender in the Latin American country, its president said, making it the world's first nation to adopt a cryptocurrency.

"The #BitcoinLaw has just been approved by a qualified majority" in the legislative assembly, President Nayib Bukele -- who proposed the law -- tweeted after the vote late Tuesday.

