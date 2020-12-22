Can Make Mutation-Beating COVID-19 Vaccine In Six Weeks, Says BioNTech

The co-founder of BioNTech said Tuesday it was "highly likely" that its vaccine against the coronavirus works against the mutated strain detected in Britain, but it could also adapt the vaccine if necessary in six weeks.

"Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant," said Ugur Sahin.

But if needed, "in principle the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation -- we could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)