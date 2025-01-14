"Strongly Taken Up...": Centre After Another Indian Dies Fighting For Russia

A day after it emerged that a man from Kerala died while fighting in the Russian army on the frontlines of the country's war against Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that it has strongly taken up the issue with the Russian government. India, the ministry said, has also reiterated its demand for the early discharge of others from the country who have been inducted into the Russian army.

The family of Binil Babu, 32, from Thrissur in Kerala, had said that he and a relative had been injured in a drone attack. They were later informed that Babu had died while the relative was undergoing treatment after suffering severe injuries.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow."

Offering his condolences to the family of the man who was killed, Mr Jaiswal said India's embassy in Moscow is in touch with both families and is helping them in every possible way. The ministry, he said, is working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the dead man's body to India and has also sought "early discharge and repatriation to India" of the injured person.

"The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi today. We have also reiterated our demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals," the spokesperson asserted.

In October last year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said 85 Indians had been discharged from the Russian military and efforts were on the secure the release of 20 more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of the early discharge of Indians during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July and reiterated it when the two leaders met during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in October.

"An important issue that came up was the issue of early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian army. This figured from both sides in the discussion, and with the support of the Russian side, a number of Indian nationals have, in recent months, been able to return to India," Mr Misri had said after the summit.