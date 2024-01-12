Glenn Dubin Had Sex With Teen While Wife Slept In Next Room: Epstein Files

New Jeffrey Epstein documents were made public on Tuesday

Billionaire investor Glenn Dubin has been accused of having sex with a minor girl during his wife's pregnancy in a new batch of court documents in sex offender Jeffrey Epstein case.

Newly unsealed court documents alleges that Dubin had sex with one of Epstein's sex trafficking victims while his pregnant wife slept in the next room, reported the Business Insider.

The deposition, made public on Tuesday, reveals victim Virginia Giuffre's account of events when she was sex trafficked by Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a 2016 deposition, when Giuffre was asked if Glenn Dubin was "the powerful business executive whose pregnant wife was asleep in the next room," she responded with a "Yes." Giuffre has consistently alleged that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to Dubin and other influential figures when she was just a teenager.

However, when Giuffre was questioned about whether she had ever been trafficked to Dubin's wife, Eva Andersson-Dubin, she responded with a firm "no."

A spokesperson for Dubin responded to the allegations, stating, "The Dubins strongly deny these allegations, as we first said in 2019, when these unsubstantiated statements first surfaced as part of this same civil court proceeding," according to Business Insider.

Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former Miss Sweden, dated Jeffrey Epstein for years before marrying Glen Dubin in 1994. Despite Epstein's 2008 conviction, the Dubins maintained contact, even inviting him for Thanksgiving in 2009, according to a 2019 report.

Andersson-Dubin sent an email to Epstein's probation officer, expressing her complete comfort with Epstein's presence around her children, all of whom were minors at the time.

Several women have accused Jeffrey Epstein of forcing them into providing sexual services at his private properties. Virginia Giuffre, in her statement, mentioned being lured from a job at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to work as a "masseuse" for Epstein.

The recently unsealed court documents are from a 2015 lawsuit by Giuffre which was settled in 2017, but the Miami Herald took legal action to access sealed papers, including witness interviews, shedding further light on the case.