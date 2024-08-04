Bill Gates Was Banned From Being Alone With Interns At Microsoft, Claims Book

A spokesperson for Bill Gates denied the allegations.

A forthcoming book is set to ignite controversy surrounding Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Author Anupreeta Das alleges that Mr Gates engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards multiple women, prompting Microsoft to institute measures to protect young interns from being alone with him, the New York Post reported.

The book paints a picture of a man who, despite his philanthropic image, exhibited a pattern of unwanted advances and flirtatious conduct towards employees and interns alike.

The book claims that Bill Gates “flirted with some of the interns at the Gates Foundation, putting them in the uncomfortable position of having to think about their career prospects while not wanting to be hit on by the boss."

However, a former Microsoft executive told the author that Mr Gates did not “prey on” women or ask for sexual favours in exchange for career advancement. “He's not Harvey Weinstein… I know of no real situation in which anyone got anything for sleeping with Bill.”

A spokesperson for Bill Gates denied the allegations. “Relying almost exclusively on second- and third-hand hearsay and anonymous sources, the book includes highly sensationalized allegations and outright falsehoods that ignore the actual documented facts our office provided to the author on numerous occasions,” the spokesperson said in a statement provided to the New York Post.

These alleged actions are said to have deeply impacted Mr Gates' marriage to Melinda French Gates. The book claims that she grew increasingly concerned about her husband's behaviour, leading her to take proactive steps, including a reorganization of his security detail and restrictions on his access to personal contact information.

The couple's eventual divorce is partly attributed to the ongoing strain caused by these issues, as well as Gates' continued association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The allegations have been met with staunch denial from Gates and his representatives, who characterize the book's claims as sensationalized and unfounded. However, the accusations are likely to spark intense public scrutiny and debate about the behaviour of powerful figures.

The book is set to hit stores on August 13.