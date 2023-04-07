Bill Gates' Daughter Buys $51 Million Apartment In New York, See Pics

The penthouse is located in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, has purchased an apartment in New York City for $51 million, according to a report in CNBC. The huge penthouse at 443 Greenwich St., a well-known celebrity address, is located in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood.

According to a spokesperson of CetraRuddy, the architecture firm that created the building, who spoke to CNBC, the building has also housed other renowned faces such as Meg Ryan, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Ms Gates reportedly purchased the penthouse from Formula One star Lewis Hamilton through a Seattle-based trust, as per the outlet. The 8,900-square-foot penthouse apartment boasts a 3,400-square-foot outside terrace with a plunge pool. Six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two powder rooms are part of the layout plan.

"We tried to plan the unit so that residents could get privacy but also take advantage of the views on the exterior and interior of the building," Theresa Genovese, Principal at CetraRuddy Architecture, told CNBC. She continued, "The way we designed the apartments to bring in as much natural light as possible is one of the reasons why the building is so popular."

The three-story penthouse owned by Ms Gates is the largest of the 53 residences in the complex. It includes two of the building's 15 parking spaces and has access to its own lift and private elevator bank. Pine beams, refurbished windows, a chef's kitchen, a wet bar and a gas fireplace are some other design features. The structure itself has a 70-foot indoor pool, a gym, yoga studios, a children's playroom and spaces for storing bikes and wine.

According to Ms Genovese, celebrities like that the building was built with more elevators than were actually required for the number of units. "This feature allows residents to get from their apartments to their cars without ever having to go outside," the outlet noted.

Ms Gates can utilise the inside courtyard and shared outdoor space on the roof, in addition to her private outdoor space, which is very unusual in New York City.