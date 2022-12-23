Watch: Bilawal Bhutto's Donkey Reference As He Defends His Foreign Trips

Bilawal Bhutto was responding to criticism of his foreign trips.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto likened himself to a donkey as he defended his frequent foreign trips while speaking to reporters in the US on Thursday.

In a video posted by the ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto says he pays for his own foreign trips and “works hard” and that his office “made him work like a donkey”.

"بطور وزیر خارجہ اپنے دوروں کے اخراجات خود اٹھاتا ہوں، عوام پر ان دوروں کا بوجھ نہیں ڈالتا اور میرے ان بیرون ممالک کے دوروں کا فائدہ مجھے نہیں بلکہ میرے ملک کی عوام کو ہورہا ہے۔”@BBhuttoZardari

Mr Bhutto was responding to criticism of his foreign trips and questions about the cost to the nation that is struggling with an economic crisis.

"I must be the only foreign minister who buys his own tickets, pays his own hotel bills and does not put the burden on Pakistan and its people," Mr Bhutto told reporters in Washington.

"Even if I am entitled to these expenses, as a Foreign Minister...These trips are not for my benefit. They have benefited Pakistan. It is my hard work. When others go abroad then they go for a holiday. These people make me work like a donkey," he remarked, referring to his team.

The benefit to Pakistan, he said, was that the nation had moved from the Grey List of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - the international watchdog on terror financing - and that it is "leading the G-77".

The Pakistan Foreign Minister has made headlines for his controversial comments at the UN recently.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry denied reports of Mr Bhutto's arrest in New York.

"I must say that this is completely devoid of any facts or any basis. And I did not expect such a question based on social media chatter from a serious journalist," said Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, responding to a question.