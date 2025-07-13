Biggest Piece Of Mars On Earth Is Up For Auction In New York. All About It

A rare and pristine Martian meteorite, the largest of its kind ever found on Earth, is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby's in New York on July 16. Known as NWA 16788, the rock from Mars could sell for upwards of $4 million (approx Rs 33.4 crore), with bids already reaching $1.6 million (approx Rs 13 crore) nearly a week before the auction.

The meteorite weighs over 25 kg and is 15 inches wide. It is about 70 per cent bigger than any other piece of Mars ever found on Earth. It was discovered in 2023 in Niger's remote Agadez Region, after journeying roughly 225 million miles through space.

According to Sotheby's, Martian meteorites are exceedingly rare, comprising only about 0.6 per cent of the 77,000 officially recognised meteorites found on Earth. Only 400 Martian rocks are known to exist, and this particular specimen makes up about 6.5 per cent of all Martian material ever recovered on Earth.

The meteorite likely originated from a massive asteroid strike that ejected debris from Mars into space. One of those fragments eventually made its way to Earth, surviving the entry through the atmosphere before crashing into the Sahara Desert.

"This isn't just a miraculous find, but a massive dataset that can help us unlock the secrets of our neighbour, the red planet," said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's vice chairman of science and natural history, in a video released by the auction house. "The odds of this getting from there to here are astronomically small," she added.

Sotheby's notes that NWA 16788 shows minimal terrestrial weathering, indicating that its physical and chemical makeup remains largely intact since its fall. "NWA 16788 is likely a relative newcomer here on Earth," the auction listing says.

Some scientists are concerned about the potential loss of valuable research material to private hands. "It would be a shame if it disappeared into the vault of an oligarch. It belongs in a museum, where it can be studied, and where it can be enjoyed by children and families and the public at large," said Steve Brusatte, professor of paleontology and evolution at the University of Edinburgh, in an interview with CNN.

The meteorite is currently on public view at Sotheby's New York galleries until July 15. The July 16 Natural History auction will also feature ancient fossils, dinosaur skeletons, and other rare geological formations.