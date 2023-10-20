Biden Says First Aid Trucks Will Get Through To Gaza Within 2 Days

"I believe in next 24 to 48 hours first 20 trucks will come across the border," Joe Biden said (File)

US President Joe Biden said Friday he believed the first trucks carrying aid to Gaza would come through the Rafah crossing from Egypt within the next two days.

"I believe in the next 24 to 48 hours the first 20 trucks will come across the border," Biden said as he met European Union chiefs at the White House.

Biden said that he had a commitment from Israel and from Egypt's president to let the aid through but the "highway had to be repaved, and it was in very bad shape."

