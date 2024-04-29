Biden, Netanyahu Review Hostage Release Talks In New Call: White House

The two leaders last spoke on April 13, after Iran launched strikes against Israel (File)

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone Sunday and "reviewed ongoing talks" to free hostages taken by Hamas during their October 7 attack on Israel, the White House said.

The two allies "reviewed ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages together with an immediate ceasefire in Gaza," the White House statement said, as diplomatic efforts intensified to reach a long-sought truce in the war-battered region.

