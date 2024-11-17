Biden And Xi Unite On Nuclear Safety: Humans Over AI

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping made a landmark agreement on Saturday, emphasising the importance of human decision-making over artificial intelligence when it comes to nuclear weapons.

"The two leaders affirmed the need to maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons," said a statement from the White House. "The two leaders also stressed the need to consider carefully the potential risks and develop AI technology in the military field in a prudent and responsible manner."

This breakthrough marks a significant step forward in discussions between the two nations on nuclear arms and artificial intelligence, areas where progress has been challenging.

The US has been pushing China to engage in nuclear arms talks for months, but negotiations stalled after briefly resuming in November, with the US expressing frustration regarding China's responsiveness.

The US Defense Department estimates that China currently possesses around 500 operational nuclear warheads, with projections suggesting this number will exceed 1,000 by 2030.

This rapid buildup has raised concerns, particularly given China's modernised nuclear program, which includes advanced ballistic missile submarines, hypersonic glide vehicles, and regular nuclear-armed sea patrols.

China's nuclear arsenal is dwarfed by those of Russia (1,710 operational warheads) and the US (1,770 operational warheads), but its advancements have sparked worries about a potential arms race. Despite this, China maintains a policy of no first use and advocates for minimal nuclear deterrence.

The Biden administration updated its classified nuclear guidance earlier this year, citing concerns about nuclear arsenals in China, North Korea, and Russia. While this agreement is a positive step, it remains unclear whether it will lead to further talks or concrete actions.

