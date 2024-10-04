"Bibi Bugged My Bathroom": Boris Johnson's Big Claim Against Benjamin Netanyahu

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that a listening device was found in his bathroom after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used the facility during their meeting in 2017, The Telegraph reported.

Johnson's new book ‘Unleashed', scheduled for release on October 10, claims the incident took place in the British Foreign Office when Johnson was serving as UK's foreign secretary.

During their meeting, Netanyahu – for whom he uses the nickname Bibi - excused himself to go to the bathroom, which Johnson describes as similar to “the gents in a posh London club” which exists within a “secret annexe”.

Mr Johnson writes: “Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they (security) were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox.”

When asked for more details on the incident, Johnson told The Telegraph, “I think everything you need to know about that episode is in the book.”

According to the reports, around the same time, Israel was accused of planting listening devices in the White House.