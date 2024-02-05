'Best Is Yet To Come': Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates Facebook's 20th Anniversary. See Post

Mr Zuckerberg also shared several posts to his account.

Facebook turned 20 on February 4. Started in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg launched 'thefacebook.com' from his Harvard dormitory. And 20 years later, people are still hooked on it. Facebook became a venue for connecting with just about anyone, anywhere and by 2023 reported being used by more than 3 billion people monthly -- a three per cent growth over the previous year.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old tech mogul took to Instagram, which is owned by his company Meta, to share a montage video of photos and videos from the last 20 years. He wrote, "20 years ago I launched a thing. Along the way, lots of amazing people joined and we built some more awesome things. We're still at it and the best is yet to come."

The clip starts by saying, "I have a feeling this is going to go by really fast," before cutting to Aerosmith's "Dream On."

In the footage, Mr Zuckerberg can be seen posing with his initial companions and colleagues, including Edwardo Saverin, a co-founder of Facebook. Their relationship soured significantly, resulting in both parties filing individual lawsuits. This occurred when Mr Zuckerberg reduced Mr Saverin's Facebook shares, and Mr Saverin later claimed that Mr Zuckerberg misused the company's funds for personal expenses. This tumultuous episode was depicted in the 2010 film "The Social Network," where Jesse Eisenberg portrayed Zuckerberg and Andrew Garfield portrayed Saverin.

The footage also includes Mr Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, and former Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who stepped down in 2022.

See the video here:

"20 years in. Still at it," Zuckerberg captioned then-and-now pics of himself sitting at a desk looking at two very different computers 20 years apart.

Facebook changed its parent company name to "Meta" in late 2021, saying it was due to Zuckerberg's vision of immersive, virtual worlds referred to as the "metaverse" being the next major computing platform.

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg stands to receive a payout of about $700 million a year from the social media giant's first-ever dividend for investors.