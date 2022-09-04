Bentley Mulsanne Stolen From London Recovered By Customs Officials In Pakistan's Karachi: Report

A tax of over Rs 300 million was evaded due to the smuggling of the stolen vehicle. (Representative Pic)

A luxury Bentley car that was stolen from London several weeks ago has now been found at a bungalow in Pakistan's Karachi.

According to The Express Tribune, the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) in Karachi conducted a raid on Saturday after it received information from the UK National Crime Agency that a stolen Bentley Mulsanne sedan was parked in the driveway of a residence in the posh DHA locality in the city.

During the physical search, the officials found the vehicle parked inside the car porch of the house. A video shared on Twitter showed the ash grey Bentley being pushed by a few people in what seemed like an attempt to get the car moving.

Watch the video below:

Custom raided a house in DHA Karachi to recover Bentley which was allegedly stolen from London. pic.twitter.com/xoXvQIgiNO — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) September 3, 2022

The officials informed that those involved in the theft failed to remove or switch off the tracing tracker in the Bentley, which helped the UK authorities to find the exact location of the vehicle.

Also Read | "Baby Named Pakora": UK Restaurant Owner Sparks Laughter With Funny Post

Upon inspection, the authorities also found that the registration number of the vehicle had been forged. They discovered that the chassis number of the car matched the details of the stolen vehicle provided by the UK authorities.

According to the report, the department took the owner of the residence and the broker who sold the vehicle into custody after the house owner failed to provide adequate documents.

Separately, PTI reported that the vehicle was stolen in London a few weeks back and the people involved in the whole racket managed to import the car to Pakistan using documents of a top diplomat of an east European country. The said diplomat is said to have now been recalled by his government.

Also Read | A Man Named As A Finalist For 'Women In Technology' Award. Here's Why

According to the FIR filed by Customs officials, a tax of more than Rs 300 million was evaded due to the smuggling of the stolen vehicle. The Customs official stated they are still searching for the main mastermind in the whole racket.